Vice Prez, PM condole death of 24 migrant workers in UP road accident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 12:28 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of migrant workers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh, saying the government is carrying out relief work in full swing. At least 24 migrant laborers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when two trucks collided in Auraiya in the early hours of Saturday. "The accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh is very tragic. The government is carrying out relief work in full swing," the prime minister tweeted.

"I express my condolences to the families of those killed and wish the injured recover at the earliest," he said. In his message, Naidu said he was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives. "My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

The collision of the trucks, both carrying migrant laborers, occurred in Auraiya early in the morning. While one of the trucks was coming from Rajasthan, the other was from Delhi. When some of the laborers halted on the Auraiya-Kanpur Dehat Road to have tea at a local shop, the trailer truck hit the stationary vehicle.

