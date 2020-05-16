Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona an 'asur', can only be killed by divine forces, says priests' body; seeks temple reopening

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 16-05-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 17:45 IST
Corona an 'asur', can only be killed by divine forces, says priests' body; seeks temple reopening
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An all-India organization of priests has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen temples and pilgrimage centers to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak, saying the novel coronavirus is an "asur (demon)" and can only be killed by divine forces. "If all temples, shrines and pilgrimage centers are reopened, the coronavirus cannot do any harm (Kuch Nahi bigad sakta hay)," Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha national president Mahesh Pathak said in a letter to the prime minister on Saturday.

He said the closure of temples has also adversely impacted the economic condition of priests and demanded special financial package for them. In his letter to the prime minister, Pathak said the religious sites can be reopened with some restrictions under the present circumstances. The government has banned congregations and closed temples and other religious sites, besides schools, colleges, malls, and factories, to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 85,000 people and killed over 2,750 in the country so far.

Pathak said India is perhaps facing the "wrath of deities" as they have been treated "at par with factories" during the ongoing lockdown. "Coronavirus is an asura (demon) and it can only be killed by divine forces. I am quite sure divinity would rescue devotees from the coronavirus after joint prayers," he told reporters here. He said the closure of temples and shrines has widened the distance between gods and devotees, and the separation cannot be erased through prayers at home. He said though the portals of 'Char Dham' temples have been opened in Uttarakhand, entry of devotees has been banned. "The deities provide solace to a disturbed mind," he said and demanded that devotees be allowed there.

The opening of the temples under a guideline would also provide some financial support to priests who have been badly hit by the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The organization has requested the prime minister to bring priests and 'pandas' (religious guides) under the umbrella of an economic package being provided by the government to different categories of people.

A copy of the letter has been sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Pathak said. The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Dems aim to expand campaign map with fundraising deal

Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee have expanded their fundraising agreement to include 26 state parties as Democrats look to dent the Republicans money advantage and build a national campaign foundation heading into the Novemb...

Ensure no one in J'khand reaches home on foot: Soren to officials

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday asked district administrations to ensure no worker travels on foot to reach home within or outside the state during the lockdown due to coronavirus. The instruction came in the wake of repor...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. CDC reports 1,412,121 coronavirus cases, 85,990 deathsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Friday reported 1,412,121 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase ...

Saudi Arabia's coronavirus cases top 50,000 - ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia topped 50,000 on Saturday, the health ministry said. A ministry official reported 2,840 new cases, taking the cumulative total to 51,980. That was up from an average of around 1,500 new cases ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020