1.41 lakh migrants ferried upto Maha border by MSRTC buses

Over 1.41 lakh migrant workers have been taken upto Maharashtra's borders by the buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), it said in a statement on Saturday. Migrant workers who are hitting the road to return to north India amid lockdown for coronavirus are being transported by MSRTC buses upto Maharashtra's border with Madhya Pradesh and other states.

As many as 1,41,798 workers from Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Karnatakahave been ferried by MSRTC buses, MSRTC said. It has deployed a fleet of 11,379 buses for this purpose, it added.

MSRTC buses are also bringing back labourers from Maharashtra who are stranded in other states. As many as 2,45,060 migrant workers in the state have taken Shramik specialtrains to return to their home states.

"Rs 54.75 crore from the Chief Minister's relief fund were utilized to buy train tickets for these workers," a statement from the chief minister's office said. Every day 25 special trains are departing from different stations in Maharashtra, it added.