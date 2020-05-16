Alert us about migrants' movement: MP CM writes to 7 states

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday wrote to his counterparts in seven states, asking them to inform his government in advance about the movement of migrant labourers. As most of the migrants heading north pass through MP, his government can make adequate arrangements for them if it knows in advance their arrival schedule, he said.

Chouhan apprised the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh of practical problems faced by his state due to sudden influx of migrants, an MP government spokesperson said. The state government was arranging free food, medicines and transport for migrants, but the lack of prior information was causing chaos as well as law and order issues, Chouhan wrote.

He requested the seven chief ministers to relay information about the number of migrants on the move from their states, vehicles ferrying them and their schedule of arrival at MP borders. MP's geographical location at the centre of the country meant it falls in the route of migrants moving towards states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, Chouhan pointed out in his letters.

The MP government had arranged 1,000 buses to ferry migrants from other states, he said. Chouhan also informed that about 3.84 lakh migrant workers from MP had been brought back from other states so far, and 11,300 buses have been deployed to take them to their destinations, the official added.