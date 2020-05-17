Left Menu
'Shahid Afridi is 16-year-old man': Gautam Gambhir attacks former Pak cricketer for derogatory comments against PM Modi

Former Indian cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Sunday slammed former Shahid Afridi after the Pakistani all-rounder recently made derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also raked up the Kashmir issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:43 IST
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Sunday slammed former Shahid Afridi after the Pakistani all-rounder recently made derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also raked up the Kashmir issue. "Some people just grow by age but not by mind. Afridi has now become a 16-year-old man. While the world is fighting against coronavirus pandemic, you are busy discussing Kashmir and making snide comments about India's Prime Minister. It reveals your and your country's thoughts. It is unfortunate," Gambhir told ANI.

He said that Afridi is doing politics as it has become a trend in Pakistan that if one has to remain in the limelight, he or she should need to speak about India and its Prime Minister. He further said, "You should not have made such statements while distributing food to poor people. I would like to say that before making such statements, you need to first look into your country's situation. While your country does not have money and people are dying, you are doing politics because it has become a trend in Pakistan that if you have to be popular, then you need to speak about India and India's Prime Minister."

Continuing his tirade against Afridi, Gambhir said that Pakistan is busy sneaking terrorists across the border at a time when the world is grappling with coronavirus pandemic. "Playing politics at a time when the whole world is dealing with coronavirus pandemic and there is an economic crisis, this (your statement) reveals the thoughts of your country. Even during this crisis, your country is busy doing cross-border terrorism and sending terrorists into our land. If such is your thought, then obviously you cannot develop neither mentally, human nor in terms of nation," the cricketer-turned-politician said.

"In cricket, nobody took you seriously. If you continue to make such comments then people will not take you seriously even now," he added. Taking to Twitter, Gambhir's former teammate Yuvraj Singh said, "Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial's comments on our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again."

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh re-tweeted Yuvraj's tweet, saying, "Yes NEVER AGAIN no matter what." (ANI)

