Guj to allow commercial activities in non-containment zones:CM

Gujarat will be divided into containment and non-containment zones, and economic activities will be allowed in non-containment zones in the state during the extended lockdown period as the per the Centre's guidelines, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Sunday. He said a meeting of all district officials will be held for notifying containment zones and the fourth phase of the lockdown will be implemented from Tuesday.

"The Centre has given powers to states to decide on red zones, orange zones and green zones. We have decided to divide the state in containment zones and non-containment zones," Rupani said in a video address. "All industrial and commercial activities will be allowed in non-containment zones, be it Ahmedabad city or Surat or Vadodara, as per directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs," Rupani said after chairing a high-level meeting with state ministers and officials.

The meeting was held after the Union government issued guidelines for the extended lockdown which will be in force till May 31. He further said that granting relaxations does not mean that the coronavirus ceases to exist.

"Everybody needs to take utmost precautions when the state is starting economic activities. We have to wear masks and maintain social distance. We must wash our hands regularly to save ourselves," the CM said. He said people not wearing masks and those spitting in public places will be fined Rs 200 for the violations.

Rupani said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be issued on Monday regarding opening of shops, starting of state transport bus service and inter-city bus services. "Everybody will have to follow SOPs strictly so that spread of COVID-19 is checked. This is a long battle and we need to win it," he said.

Gujarat has reported 11,380 COVID-19 cases and 659 deaths so far..