COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha rise to 876

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases till 9 am in Odisha reached 876, after 48 new cases were reported in the state on Monday, according to Odisha Information and Public Relations Department. Three cases have been reported in Kendrapara (all in quarantine centres, West Bengal returnees), 15 cases in Ganjam (14 in quarantine centres, all Surat returnees and one Bengaluru returnee) and one case in Khurdha (in quarantine centre, Surat returnee).

One case has been reported in Cuttack (in quarantine centre, Maharashtra returnee), one case in Boudh (in quarantine centre, Surat returnee), two cases in Bolangir (all in quarantine centres, Surat returnees) and three cases in Nayagarh (all in quarantine centres, Ahmedabad returnees), the department said. "Two cases have been reported in Kandhamal (all in quarantine centres, Tamil Nadu returnees), four cases in Puri (three in quarantine centres, two Tamil Nadu, one Andhra Pradesh returnee and one local contact), 16 cases in Jajpur (all in quarantine centres, seven WB, one Telengana, four Andhra Pradesh and four Ahmedabad returnees)," the department added in another tweet.

With a highest-ever spike of 5,242 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally rose to 96,169, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.