Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opening up many economic activities will raise COVID cases in Bengal: BJP

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 00:39 IST
Opening up many economic activities will raise COVID cases in Bengal: BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is opening up many economic activities in deference to what the other states were doing, but that could increase in Covid-19 cases, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Monday. "The Centre has imposed night curfew across the country from 7 pm to 7 am to restrict movement of people and to ensure proper maintenance of social distancing norms," Ghosh told newspersons here.

But the West Bengal government has not asked its residents to strictly abide by the night curfew, he said claiming that Banerjee is creating a dangerous situation for the people of the state. He said that the system advocated by experts to contain the spread of coronavirus should have been followed, but she had opened up activities leading to the spread of the disease in new districts in the state, including Birbhum and Purba Bardhaman, while there are several cases in Murshidabad and Malda.

"She is herself confused and is creating confusion among the people by creating three categories in the restricted zones," he said. He said that if hawkers' markets are opened, these can become hotspots for spreading the disease since shops there are located closely.

"People are suffering, but this is happening not just in our state. The central government is providing food to people in need," the BJP leader said, adding that life is more important than being without food for a couple of days. Ghosh alleged that Banerjee was peeved with the central government since it is not providing money to the state government directly, but is providing assistance through various projects for employment generation.

The MP denied that migrant workers were walking hundreds of kilometres to their homes for food and shelter, claiming that "had there been a dearth of food, many would have died in this one and half months." He claimed that while other states have arranged for hundreds of special trains to take their people back home, the West Bengal government's response has been lukewarm. He claimed that the West Bengal government was not fully equipped to deal with the effects of super cyclone 'Amphan', asserting that more than a crore people of the state may get affected by it.

Ghosh said that though private buses carry the lion's share of public in the state, the government is not announcing any revision of fares so that the owners can ply their vehicles without suffering losses..

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

ICC rejects compensation claim by former Congo VP Bemba

The International Criminal Court on Monday rejected a multimillion euro compensation claim by a former Congolese vice president who was cleared of war crimes charges after spending a decade in the courts custody. Jean-Pierre Bemba filed a c...

Nepal cabinet approves new map incorporating Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, claims its territories

Kathmandu Nepal, May 18 ANI Nepal cabinet has endorsed a new political map incorporating disputed territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani. Nepal claims the Indian territories as its own. Yubraj Khatiwada, Minister of Finance a...

Authorities: Boko Haram attacks Nigerian village, killing 20

Islamic extremists stormed a village just as people were preparing to break their Ramadan fast after sundown, killing at least 20 people in the first attack of its kind in northeastern Nigeria since the Muslim holy month began, authorities ...

ECB's Lagarde welcomes Franco-German EU recovery fund plan

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde welcomed a proposed 500-billion euro 546-billion coronavirus recovery fund proposed by France and Germany on Monday, saying it would bring much-needed relief to the worst-hit EU countries.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020