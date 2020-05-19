Two deaths, 57 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Two deaths and 57 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, according to the state Health Department on Tuesday. According to the health bulletin, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,339, including 691 active cases and 52 deaths.

The state Health Department said that there are 150 cumulative positive cases from other states including 10 from Odisha, 101 from Maharastra, 26 from Gujarat, 11 from Rajasthan and one each from Karnataka and West Bengal. In the past 24 hours, 69 persons have been discharged after being treated of the virus. So far, 1,596 people have been discharged after treatment. (ANI)