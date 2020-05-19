Maha: Shops selling essentials to open in Aurangabad on May 21

All shops selling essential commodities in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city will remain open from May 21 in the fourth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Tuesday. Municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, in an order, said all shops selling essential commodities within the city limits will be allowed to function from May 21.

Aurangabad district has recorded 1,073 COVID-19 cases so far and the city has been under complete lockdown since May 17, the official said. Pandey has issued new guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown, which will be implemented from May 21 onwards, he said As per the order, shops selling commodities, vegetable and fruit vendors can operate every day from 7 am to 1 pm in the city.

The civic chief has also appealed to citizens to practise social distancing and wear masks in public, the order stated..