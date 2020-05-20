Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina imposes $45 oil barrel price to shield domestic sector

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 00:02 IST
Argentina imposes $45 oil barrel price to shield domestic sector

Argentina established a local crude oil reference price of $45 per barrel on Tuesday to help protect producers at the country's massive Vaca Muerta shale play that have been hit hard by the global price crash arising from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters reported in April that Argentina was planning to set a higher local oil barrel price after the pandemic shattered world demand and local demand was hurt by domestic lockdowns imposed in mid-March.

The country's center-left Peronist government said in a decree the decision was due to "the drastic fall in the international price of a barrel of oil that is seriously damaging the activity of the national hydrocarbon sector." Brent crude traded at about $35 per barrel on Tuesday after recovering slightly from a low in April.

Argentina's locally set oil price, known as the "criollo barrel," has been used before to offset global price swings. The country's huge Vaca Muerta shale deposit, which is the size of Belgium, is thought to hold one of the world's largest reserves of unconventional hydrocarbons, which are costly to exploit.

The decree said that the measure would be in place until the end of 2020, although the local reference rate would be voided if the price of Brent crude exceeded $45 for 10 straight days. A source at state energy firm YPF said the price set would help guarantee a competitive local energy price, head off the need for imports, and protect the country's precious reserves of foreign currency.

"It is vital to adapt quickly to the new reality that the industry is experiencing based on the economic impact generated by COVID-19," the person said, asking not to be named. The decree said firms must maintain production and employment at 2019 levels, and included regulations that lower tariffs on exports while preventing firms from using loopholes to swap pesos for dollars.

José Luis Sureda, Argentina's former hydrocarbons secretary, told Reuters the decree will not have an immediate impact on production as long as demand does not recover. "There is lots of bark but little bite," he said. "It is going to have a time lag effect for companies because obviously there is a lot of crude stock and demand has not yet recovered and it is not known when it will recover."

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Developer Zurich Airport gets security clearance for Jewar airport

Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG has got security clearance from the Centre for developing Jewar airport in western Uttar Pradesh, a senior state government official said on Tuesday. The firm had on November 29 emerged as the high...

Facebook to launch new shopping feature across apps

Facebook Inc is launching Shops, a service that will allow businesses to display and sell products on the worlds largest social networks platforms, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday. The move to build up e-commerce offerings f...

Mnuchin defends U.S. fiscal response to pandemic, seeks payroll loan extension

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday defended the Trump administrations fiscal response to the coronavirus pandemic and told senators he was willing to consider extending and modifying a payroll loan program for small businesse...

Canada, U.S. to extend travel ban; Trump muses about cattle block

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential travel between the two nations by another 30 days as part of the fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. U.S. and Canadian offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020