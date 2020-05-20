Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Cong questions BJP govt's eviction notices to ex-ministers

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-05-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:30 IST
MP: Cong questions BJP govt's eviction notices to ex-ministers

Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday alleged that amid the lockdown, the BJP- led state government has served notices to 24 former ministers who were part of the previous Kamal Nath dispensation, asking them to vacate the official bungalows allotted to them. The ruling BJP, however, termed it as a "routine administrative procedure" aimed at accommodating the new ministers in those bungalows.

The Congress leaders questioned the goverment's move as it came amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. "Shocking action of MP government; In the midst of corona pandemic, the authorities issued eviction notices to 24 Congress ex-ministers in the hot spot Bhopal, asking them to vacate government residences," Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha alleged in a tweet on Wednesday.

"@ChouhanShivraj (CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and @drnarottammisra (Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra) personally ensuring (this). SC/HC (Supreme Court and High Court) bar(red) coercive action in corona time," he alleged. In a statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) media coordinator Abhay Dubey said the government took this action out of frustration.

"The Kamal Nath government never prejudicially took such action during its tenure. On Wednesday, the government accommodation of former Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot was illegally sealed, which is located in the containment zone of Bhopal," Dubey said. Bhanot's residence is located in Char Imli area, which is a containment zone after the coronavirus positive cases were found in the locality.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, however, told reporters that issuing eviction notices is part of a routine process. "Whenever a new government comes to power, the ministers in the previous dispensation have to vacate the bungalows," he said.

State BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said, "Whether in power or not, the Congress leaders have intense desire to get the government facilities. The government accommodations are not provided to settle down. These bungalows are allotted as a minister so that they can perform the work." He said that the notices were served as per the law, but no one will be treated insensitively. This is not a violation of any guidelines or rules, he said, adding that this is a routine administrative process to get the house vacated from old ministers to accommodate new ones.

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Gogoi urges PM Modi to not allow coal mining in Dehing Patkai forest area

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not allow coal mining inside the Dehing Patkai forest area, saying it will destroy its biodiversity and the regions ecological balance. Writing a let...

Cyclone kills 14 in India, Bangladesh leaving trail of destruction

A powerful cyclone pounded eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, killing at least 14 people and destroying thousands of homes, officials said, leaving authorities struggling to mount relief efforts amid a surging coronavirus outbreak. ...

Burundi voting ends in calm despite fraud allegation

Voting in Burundis presidential election passed calmly on Wednesday despite simmering political violence, the coronavirus pandemic and the opposition accusing the authorities of fraud.In what could be the first competitive presidential elec...

South Delhi district adds two containment zones

The South Delhi district administration on Wednesday issued two containment zone orders following the health departments direction to all district magistrates to create such zones as per the existing guidelines. The departments direction wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020