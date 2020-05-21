Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locusts attack crops in western MP, agri centres alerted

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-05-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 10:31 IST
Locusts attack crops in western MP, agri centres alerted
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Huge swarms of locusts from Rajasthan have entered parts of western Madhya Pradesh, posing a threat to crops in the central state, an official said on Thursday. An advisory has been issued to 22 agriculture science centers on how to fight the menace, Jabalpur-based Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalayas extension services director Dr. Om Gupta told PTI.

The locusts initially entered Rajasthan from Pakistan where they flew in from Iran last year. From Rajasthan, locusts entered Madhya Pradesh via Neemuch and have advanced to Ujjain and Dewas. The insects are likely to further move towards Harda, the official said.

Six swarms of locusts have so far been noticed in Madhya Pradesh, she said, adding that they move according to the direction of the wind. "We have issued an advisory to 22 Krishi Vigyan Kendras coming under our university on how to fight the locust menace," the official said.

The insects eat up all crops in a field they attack, inflicting 100 percent damage, she said. However, right now fields in Madhya Pradesh have minimum crops since it is summertime, Gupta said.

Crops may have been currently sown only in areas where there are irrigation facilities, she said. In December last year, locusts from desert areas of Pakistan descended in Gujarat districts like Banaskantha, Mehsana, Kutch, Patan, and Sabarkantha and attacked several crops.

The Gujarat government had then announced compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Pole vaulters to make big screen debut at Duesseldorf drive-in cinema

Fans starved of live athletics action could consider bringing popcorn to an event in Duesseldorf next month with top pole vaulters set to compete at a drive-in cinema. Germanys top pole vaulters Raphael Holzdeppe, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and T...

Australian states argue over opening borders for domestic tourism

Australian state and territory leaders bickered on Thursday over whether to reopen internal borders, a major step to rejuvenating the countrys A80 billion 50 billion domestic tourism industry, as part of measures to ease coronavirus restric...

Barabanki emerges as COVID-19 hotspot; 95 new cases

Barabanki UP May 21 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Barabanki district has emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot, with 95 new cases of the virus reported in a single day, officials said. District Magistrate Aadarsh Kumar said on Wednesday that of the 245...

Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa to reunite for vampire thriller 'Good Bad & Undead'

Game of Thrones alums Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa will be teaming up for the vampire action-adventure&#160;Good Bad Undead. According to Variety, the two actors are in discussions with Legendary to star in the movie, to be directed by M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020