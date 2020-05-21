Locusts attack crops in western MP, agri centres alerted

Huge swarms of locusts from Rajasthan have entered parts of western Madhya Pradesh, posing a threat to crops in the central state, an official said on Thursday. An advisory has been issued to 22 agriculture science centers on how to fight the menace, Jabalpur-based Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalayas extension services director Dr. Om Gupta told PTI.

The locusts initially entered Rajasthan from Pakistan where they flew in from Iran last year. From Rajasthan, locusts entered Madhya Pradesh via Neemuch and have advanced to Ujjain and Dewas. The insects are likely to further move towards Harda, the official said.

Six swarms of locusts have so far been noticed in Madhya Pradesh, she said, adding that they move according to the direction of the wind. "We have issued an advisory to 22 Krishi Vigyan Kendras coming under our university on how to fight the locust menace," the official said.

The insects eat up all crops in a field they attack, inflicting 100 percent damage, she said. However, right now fields in Madhya Pradesh have minimum crops since it is summertime, Gupta said.

Crops may have been currently sown only in areas where there are irrigation facilities, she said. In December last year, locusts from desert areas of Pakistan descended in Gujarat districts like Banaskantha, Mehsana, Kutch, Patan, and Sabarkantha and attacked several crops.

The Gujarat government had then announced compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged.