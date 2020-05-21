PM to undertake aerial survey of cyclone hit areas on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an aerial survey of "cyclone-hit" areas on Friday, official sources said. A powerful cyclone Amphan tore into West Bengal, leaving 72 people dead and thousands homeless, battering several parts of the state and washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas.

Amphan also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts. When asked whether the prime minister will make an aerial survey of both West Bengal and Odisha, the sources did not specify and said he will take the survey of "cyclone-affected areas".