Cyclone Amphan weakens into a deep depression over Bangladesh
Cyclone Amphan crossed West Bengal coast last evening and gradually weakened into a deep depression over Bangladesh and its neighbourhood, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD said it is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a depression during the next three hours and into a well-marked low-pressure area during the following 12 hours.
The IMD further predicted that states such as Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with heavy to extremely heavy falls at isolated places today. (ANI)
