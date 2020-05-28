Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Sambit Patra admitted to hospital after showing COVID-19 symptoms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:07 IST
BJP's Sambit Patra admitted to hospital after showing COVID-19 symptoms

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon on Thursday after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, sources said. A source at Medanta hospital in Gurgaon said Patra was "admitted in the morning and is stable". BJP leaders and many others posted their wishes for a speedy recovery of the articulate party spokesperson, who is one of the more widely followed Indian politicians on Twitter.

Patra is also among the most visible BJP faces on news channels. He posted several tweets, including tributes to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, on Thursday as well. BJP's information technology wing head Amit Malviya said Patra is in good spirits and is fighting back. "I spoke to my friend @sambitswaraj. He is in good spirits and fighting back," Malviya tweeted. Jyotiraditya Scindia, a BJP MP, wished him a speedy recovery. Sanjay Jha of the Congress tweeted, "Wishing my good friend @sambitswaraj a quick, great recovery and lots of happiness and good health always. Take care, bro, you will soon be as fit as a fiddle." PTI KND KR ZMN

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

IOA President Batra's father tests positive for COVID-19

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batras father has tested positive for COVID-19 along with two of his attendants and as many security guards posted at his house. The IOA President shared the development in a statement and said ...

AP BJP chief's daughter-in-law collapses, dies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 28 PTI Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Lakshmi Narayanas daughter-in-law died here on Thursday after collapsing at a friends house, police said. Suharika, 32, attended a party organised at the friends house and after danci...

Maha, UP, MP target locust swarms, FAO warns against more invasions in coming weeks

Civic workers sprayed gallons of insecticide and farmers beat thalis and played loud music in several areas of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh to drive away swarms of locusts amid their worst invasion in years, repo...

France to lift the 100 km travel restriction on June 2 - PM

France on June 2 will lift an 100 km 62 mile travel restriction imposed to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.Philippe also told a news conference that France would be favourable to the re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020