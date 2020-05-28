Left Menu
Development News Edition

70-yr-old priest beheads man inside Odisha temple after victim eats his dinner: Police

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:08 IST
70-yr-old priest beheads man inside Odisha temple after victim eats his dinner: Police

A septuagenarian priest has allegedly beheaded a 52-year-old man inside a temple in Odisha's Cuttack district for eating his dinner after smoking ganja with him, police said on Thursday. Accused Sansari Ojha, 72, initially claimed he had performed a human sacrifice to end the COVID-19 pandemic after being "ordered by the Goddess in his dream" to do so, they said.

However, during interrogation, the accused confessed to having killed Saroj Kumar Pradhan in a fit of rage after Pradhan ate his dinner, said Cuttack (Rural) Superintendent of Police R B Panigrahi. The two had smoked ganja together, Panigrahi said.

The incident took place at the Brahmani Devi temple in Bandhahuda village in Narasinghpur police station area on Wednesday night, following which Ojha surrendered himself before the police, he said. "It was not a human sacrifice to curb the spread of COVID-19," the SP said, after visiting the village, over 100 km from Cuttack city.

Ojha and Pradhan, hailing from the same village, had old disputes and were ganja addicts. They used to often pick up quarrels over trivial issues, he said. The accused stayed in the basement of the temple after abandoning his family, while the deceased, a bachelor, often visited the temple at night and stayed there with Ojha, the officer said.

"On Wednesday night, the two entered into a quarrel after Pradhan ate Ojha's dinner," he said. Enraged, Ojha picked up a sharp weapon lying nearby and beheaded Pradhan, the officer said.

After committing the murder, he walked up to the local police station around midnight and after narrating several stories, disclosed he had murdered the man in a fit of rage, Panigrahi said. Residents of the area claimed Ojha had a long-standing dispute with Pradhan over a mango orchard in the village, he said.

The priest has been booked under murder charges and the weapon used in the crime has been seized, the officer said, adding that the severed head and the body have been sent for post-mortem examination..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Back to the beaches and bars: France eases COVID lockdown

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday France was making progress in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, and unveiled steps to further relax restrictions. Here are the main points Frances beaches are to re-open from J...

Bolsonaro urges Brazil's Supreme Court to shelve 'fake news' probe

President Jair Bolsonaro slammed Brazils Supreme Court on Thursday for investigating an alleged disinformation and intimidation campaign involving his supporters, as a political crisis mushroomed amid the countrys accelerating COVID-19 outb...

HP: 15-year-old rape victim found pregnant

A 15-year-old girl allegedly raped over two months ago in Himachals Hamirpur district was found pregnant, police said on ThursdayShe was allegedly raped by an Uttar Pradesh man and her pregnancy came to light when she was medically examined...

HC seeks suggestions on expanding functioning of family courts by recording evidence via VC

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought suggestions from its registrar and various bar associations on the issue of expanding the functioning of family courts in the prevalent times of COVID-19, including for the purpose of recording of eviden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020