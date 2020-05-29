Left Menu
Two more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-05-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 12:06 IST
Two more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan
Rajasthan reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking the virus death toll in the state to 182, the Health Department said. Over 90 new coronavirus cases were also reported in the state, taking the virus tally to 8,158.

"One death each was reported from Jaipur and Jhunjhunu," Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rohit Kumar Singh, said. Of the new cases, 42 were reported in Jhalawar, 12 each in Jaipur and Nagaur, six in Churu, five each in Dholpur and Udaipur, two cases each in Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner and one in Kota. There are 3,121 active cases of the pathogen in the state and 4,289 people have been discharged, they said. Jaipur has recorded a maximum of 86 deaths and 1,921 cases in the state, followed by 17 deaths and 1,375 cases in Jodhpur.

Of the total cases, 2,221 are migrants who had returned to Rajasthan from other states, the officials said.

