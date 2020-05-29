Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress steps up attack on Centre over reduction in interest rates of saving instruments

The Congress on Friday stepped up its attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre over the reduction in interest rates of saving and fixed deposit instruments and the decision to discontinue RBI Bond, saying the middle class and lower middle class are in "economic grief."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:36 IST
Congress steps up attack on Centre over reduction in interest rates of saving instruments
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala . Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Friday stepped up its attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre over the reduction in interest rates of saving and fixed deposit instruments and the decision to discontinue RBI Bond, saying the middle class and lower middle class are in "economic grief." In a statement, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that in the last 2.5 months the total combined reduction in the income of 30 crore depositors in saving schemes such as PPF, NSC, KVP and of 44.51 crore account holders of State Bank of India was Rs 44,670 crore annually due to reduction in the interest rates.

He said that Rs 44,670 crore amounts to 24 per cent of "actual fiscal stimulus measures announced (Rs 186,650 crore) by the government." "So around one-fourth of whatever is announced is already taken back by the government through the reduction in interest rates. If we include other public sector banks, this figure will increase by at least three times," he said.

Surjewala said the latest blow for the middle class, lower-middle-class, farmers, pensioners and women is the discontinuation of 7.75 per cent RBI bonds and further reduction of interest rates by the SBI. "Middle class, the lower middle class is in economic grief. The decision to reduce interest rates and discontinue RBI bonds during lockdown is brainless, heartless and shameless," he said.

Surjewala said the income of people, markets are down due to coronavirus crisis and the interest rate on small saving schemes, fixed deposits and saving deposits was being reduced. "Economy is sinking despite that government is consistently shrinking the savings and income of the common man by reducing the savings bank deposit and fixed deposit rates of public sector banks," he said.

He demanded that interest rates on all small saving schemes, fixed deposits and saving bank deposits must be restored immediately at the level before March 12, 2020. On Thursday, party leader P Chidambaram had termed the abolition of the RBI bond as another cruel blow.

"Every government is bound to provide at least one safe, risk-free investment option to its citizens. It was the RBI bond since 2003. The government has dealt another blow to citizens who save, especially senior citizens. It has discontinued the 7.75 per cent RBI bonds," he said in a tweet. "After lowering the interest rates in PPF and small savings instruments, the abolition of the RBI Bond is another cruel blow. All citizens must demand that the RBI Bond must be restored immediately," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Police recovers 823 Kgs of tobacco, pan masala in Visakhapatnam

As much as 823 kilograms of tobacco and pan masala have been recovered from a lorry in Sabbavaram area of Visakhapatnam on Friday, said Sabbavaram Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar. According to police, a lorry was moving from Rayagada of Odis...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 738 to 181,196

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 738 to 181,196, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday.The reported death toll rose by 39 to 8,489, the tally showed. ...

Report: A-Rod, J-Lo take 2nd swing at buying Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly arent giving up on their desire to purchase the New York Mets. While the power couples first attempt at acquiring the team recently fell apart, they are now working with JPMorgan Chase bankers to...

400 German managers, workers returning to China

Around 400 German managers, workers and family members have begun returning to China aboard charter flights as multinational companies in the worlds second-largest economy seek to get their operations running again at full speed. A pair of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020