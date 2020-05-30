Maha: Amravati's COVID-19 count touches 210

The COVID-19 count in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 210 after seven more people tested positives for novel coronavirus on Saturday, an official said.

Two cases each are from Freezerpura, Ratanganj andMasanganj, while the seventh is from Amba Gate, he added.

"Masanganj is among the worst hit as it now has 32cases, including one death and 14 people who have recovered and been discharged," the official said.