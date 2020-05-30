Rawat congratulates PM on 1st anniversary of second term

Rawat congratulates PM on 1st anniversary of second termPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-05-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 19:34 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first anniversary of his second term in office, saying he has emerged as a world leader during the period
Giving Modi credit for the abrogation of Article 370, ban on triple talaq and paving the way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya without letting any tension break out, Rawat described them as "fruits of the prime minister's firm leadership". Rawat said the strategy adopted by Modi to battle the coronavirus pandemic has also been successful in containing the disease and saving lives
He also gave Modi credit for the Citizenship Amendment Act, Kisan Samman Yojana, pension for small traders and the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. "The prime minister has to work for four more years. I am sure under his effective and strong leadership, the country will prosper economically and earn a new international identity," Rawat said.
