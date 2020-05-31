PM extends greetings on Mahesh Navmi

PM extends greetings on Mahesh NavmiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 14:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greeting on Mahesh Navmi, saying the day inspires us to remain committed to public welfare
"Wish you all a very happy Mahesh Navami. This festival inspires us to be committed to public welfare. I pray to Mahadev and Mother Parvati to continue to be kind to all the countrymen," he tweeted
According to Hindi calendar, Mahesh Navmi is associated with Lord Shiva and his wife Parvati. This year it falls on May 31.
