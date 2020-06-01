Elections to 18 RS seats on June 19: EC

Elections to 18 RS seats on June 19: ECPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:52 IST
The polls to 18 Rajya Sabha seats, deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on June 19, the Election Commission announced on Monday
Out of these 18 seats, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, two from Jharkhand, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and one each from Manipur and Meghalaya
The counting of votes will be held on the evening of June 19 itself, the Commission said in a statement.
