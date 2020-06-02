Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM recalls K N Lakshmanan' role in anti emergency movement

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 11:36 IST
PM recalls K N Lakshmanan' role in anti emergency movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the passing away of BJP senior and party's former president of Tamil Nadu unit K N Lakshmanan and recalled the leaders' role in the anti-emergency movement. "Anguished by the demise of Shri K N Lakshmanan ji. He was at the forefront of serving the people of Tamil Nadu and expanding the BJP organisation there.

His role in the anti-emergency movement and participation in socio- cultural activities will always be remembered. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted. K N Lakshmanan passed away due to age related problems at his residence in Sevvaipettai in Salem on Monday night.

He was 92. Lakshmanan who had represented the Mylapore assembly constituency in Chennai from 2001-06, is survived by his wife Ranganayaki Ammal, daughter Bhuvaneshwari and son Sekhar.

He had been President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP twice. Party president J P Nadda, too paid rich tributes to the leader and said, "Lakshmanan's remarkable journey from Jan Sangh to BJP and his dedication to serve the people will always inspire us." Nadda expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family members and followers of Lakshmanan.

"He was very simple but deeply committed to the ideology of nationalism and public service, unassuming but unswerving from the path of empowering people and nation," P Muralidhar Rao, BJP national secretary, said. Starting that the former president excelled in all spheres from politics to religion and education, state president L Murugan said Lakshmanan was a nationalist.

"His contribution in the field of education was remarkable. In 1970, along with N P Vasudevan, he started the Sri Vidhya Mandir school in a modest manner with mere 35 students.

Now the institution has grown in stature accommodating over 1,000 students," Murugan said. Party seniors, former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, former Coir Board chairman C P Radhakrishnan, state general secretaries Vanathi Srinivasan and K T Raghavan were also among those who paid their tributes to the departed leader.

PTI COR ROH ROH.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana: Defence Ministry resumes all services, says Matshidiso Bokole

Botswanas Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Justice, and Security, Matshidiso Bokole has said that all departments that fall under her ministry have resumed services, according to a news report by Daily News.Speaking at a pres...

Manipur reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, state count at 85

Manipur reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of corona patients to 85. As per the State government, out of 85 coronavirus cases in the state, 74 are active.Both the patients are being shifted to COVID-19 care f...

COVID-19 outbreaks may be seasonal, scientists say

A one per cent decrease in atmospheric humidity may increase the number of COVID-19 cases by six per cent, according to a study which draws a link between the local climate and transmission of the novel coronavirus. The study, published in ...

'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar brings 'one wish for Earth' campaign on World Environment Day

In an attempt to spread awareness about the current environmental issues, actor Bhumi Pednekar through her Climate Warrior initiative has launched the one wish for Earth campaign. Pednekar has announced the one wish for Earth challenge thro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020