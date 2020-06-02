Cyclone: Navy teams on stand-by in Mumbai

The Western Naval Command has put all its teams on alert and is ready to respond to cyclone "Nisarga", a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday. The cyclonic storm is likely to intensify and cross the coast of Maharashtra and south Gujarat on Wednesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Navy has has kept five flood teams and three diving teams on stand-by in Mumbai, the official said. These teams, trained and equipped for rescue operations, are stationed at various naval areas across Mumbai and can provide early response over a larger area, he said.

A recce of known flood-prone areas has been undertaken and all necessary preparations are in place. Similar arrangements have been set up within the Karwar Naval Area, Goa Naval Area as well as Gujarat Daman and Diu Naval Areas, he said. The respective Area and Station Commanders are in touch with the State authorities, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, the official said, adding that Navy teams will respond to any requirement of "HADR" (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) during the storm period.

The Indian Coast Guard has, meanwhile, requested merchant ships and fishermen to return to the nearest harbour.