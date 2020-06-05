Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skeletal remains of animal found at Manalur excavation site in Tamil Nadu

Skeletal remains of an animal have been unearthed at Manalur near Madurai under the sixth phase of excavations at Keeladi site, undertaken by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA).

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-06-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 10:32 IST
Skeletal remains of animal found at Manalur excavation site in Tamil Nadu
Visual of Skeletal remains of animal found at Manalur excavation site near Madurai.. Image Credit: ANI

Skeletal remains of an animal have been unearthed at Manalur near Madurai under the sixth phase of excavations at Keeladi site, undertaken by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA). Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had started the sixth phase of excavation work on February 19 at Keeladi, Kondagai, Agaram and Manalur near Madurai.

All excavation sites were closed since March 24 due to coronavirus pandemic. As the curfew eased, excavation work began again. Work resumed on May 23 for the first time in Manalur. During the excavation, a variety of materials including, weaving, animal husbandry and water management belonging to the 5th century of the Tamil culture were recovered.(ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysian ex-PM Najib faces July verdict in first 1MDB-linked trial

A Malaysian court will deliver its verdict in a case against former prime minister Najib Razak on July 28, the first of several corruption trials he faces over a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB. N...

FOCUS-Ocean shipping shrinks as pandemic pummels retailers

The 1 trillion container shipping industry is in a slowdown. Literally.Some shipping lines, whose retail customers are being hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, are reducing sailing speeds and taking longer routes around Africa, avoiding ...

One person arrested in connection with death of pregnant elephant

One person has been arrested in the case relating to the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, the state forest department said on Friday. KFD has zeroed in on the culprits and recorded the first arrest in the wild elephant death cas...

Content is deeply concerning: IOC issues statement regarding investigation into IWF

The International Olympic Committee IOC on Thursday issued a statement regarding the investigation into the International Weightlifting Federation IWF saying that the content in the report, by lead investigator Richard McLaren, is deeply co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020