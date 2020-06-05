BJP, TMC supporters clash over family dispute in Howrah
West Bengal Police had to resort to lathi-charge after a family dispute turned into a clash allegedly between the BJP and TMC supporters here.ANI | Howrah (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:43 IST
West Bengal Police had to resort to lathi-charge after a family dispute turned into a clash allegedly between the BJP and TMC supporters here.
"A clash broke out allegedly between BJP and TMC supporters in Howrah on Thursday over a family dispute. Police resorted to lathi-charge and also detained some people," said the police.
However, Surojit Saha, Howrah district BJP president, said, The Bally police arrested about eight to nine BJP workers and only one or two TMC workers after this feud." (ANI)
