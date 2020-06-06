Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDRF man tests COVID positive after return from cyclone-hit Bengal, 173 being tested

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 18:31 IST
NDRF man tests COVID positive after return from cyclone-hit Bengal, 173 being tested

An NDRF personnel has tested positive for COVID-19 after his return to Odisha from cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal following restoration work, official sources said on Saturday. With detection of the case, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) authorities have ordered testing of all 173 men who were deployed in the neighbouring state on post-cyclone duty, they said.

Six personnel showed coronavirus-like symptoms after returning from West Bengal on June 3, and they were rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for examination, a senior officer of the NDRF’s 3rd Battalion told PTI. One of them tested positive for the COVID-19 and admitted to Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack, he said.

All the personnel who returned from West Bengal after restoration work have been lodged in a three-storied building, which has been contained, in the NDRF campus at Mundali near Cuttack. All the personnel will remain in the building till their swab sample examination is completed. None of them have any symptoms of COVID-19, the officer said.

Further, 376 personnel of the Fire Services and 271 of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, who were sent to West Bengal for relief and restoration works after the cyclone ravaged the state on May 20, were also sent to quarantine on their return, an official said..

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC should allow more substitutes to replace players that require hospital visits: Atherton

Former England skipper Michael Atherton believes the ICC should consider allowing more substitutions for injuries which require players to visit a hospital for treatment during a match amid the COVID-19 pandemic. International cricket is se...

UP teacher arrested for withdrawing over Rs 1 cr in salaries from 25 schools

The Kasganj Police have arrested Anamika Shukla, the teacher who has allegedly withdrawn over Rs 1 crore in salaries for over a year from 25 different schools. Shukla was allegedly working on the same post in 25 schools for 13 months and wa...

Deceased Delhi Police constable's test report positive for COVID-19

A Delhi Police constable, who died at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital on June 3, was coronavirus positive according to test report that came on Friday, police officials said on Saturday. They said that the constable had not been...

Union minister seeks report from Punjab govt over 'seed scam'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said his ministry has sought a report from the Punjab government over the alleged seed scam. Three people were arrested in the state after the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal highli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020