Atmanirbhar Bharat: Pune store's shelves go 'swadeshi-videshi'PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:21 IST
A cooperative department store in Pune in Maharashtra has arranged items on its shelves under 'swadeshi' and 'videshi' labels in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to people to buy products manufactured in the country as part of the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" drive. 'Grahak Peth' managing director Suryakant Pathak said their move was getting a good response from people.
"We have also pasted 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, Use Swadeshi' stickers on the shelves. Sincea long time, we have been encouraging people to use swadeshi products. A few days back, PM Modi made an announcement asking people to become self-reliant and use brands made in the country," he said. "Since several people do not know which brand is swadeshi and which one is videshi, we started this initiative.
We are seeing a large number of customers buying Indian brands or waiting in case some product made in the country is not available," Pathak said. PM Modi, during his address to the nation on May 12, had said Atmanirbhar Bharat, or a self-reliant nation, was the only way to progress amid the crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.
