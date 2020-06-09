MP: Trader commits suicide citing losses due to lockdown

A 31-year-old trader committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa town on Tuesday, citing inability to repay loans and losses incurred due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said. This is a second such incident of suicide reported from the town in the span of two days.

Ashish Dabar allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his godown and left a suicide note stating that he was unable to repay loans he had borrowed for his business, Kotwali police station in-charge B L Mandloi said. According to an associate of the deceased, Dabar had borrowed money for his tent business, but the lockdown had dashed all his hopes of doing well.

The deceased had tied a knot in November last year and was the only son of his parents, the associate said. The deceased's body was sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered in this regard, an official said.

In a similar incident on Sunday night, a 47-year-old trader allegedly committed suicide in the town citing losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic..