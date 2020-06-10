Left Menu
Development News Edition

Who is responsible for eastern Ladakh standoff? Cong asks Modi

"We want to ask the prime minister what the government is doing to remove the Chinese army from the Pangong Tso Lake in Galwan Valley, where China is sitting with its soldiers and tents," he asked.He accused the Centre of trying to push the issue in cold storage Hitting back at Ravi Shankar Prasad for his attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tewari said the Union law minister made a "very unfair and completely irresponsible" political attack.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:06 IST
Who is responsible for eastern Ladakh standoff? Cong asks Modi

The Congress asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday how much of India's land had been occupied by the Chinese army and what he was doing to remove them from the Indian territory. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said former Army generals and defence experts feared that around 40-60 square kilometres of Indian territory had been "illegally occupied" by China.

Tewari asked Modi who was responsible for it and whether he would fix any responsibility. "We also want to ask the prime minister about the Chinese intrusion. How did the Chinese soldiers enter India?" Tewari asked at an online press conference.

Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged since May 5 following a violent clash in Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The trigger for the face-off was China's stiff opposition to India laying a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake, besides construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

"Who is responsible for this? Will the government decide its accountability? The country wants to know this," Tewari said. The Congress leader said Modi should tell the country that from May 5 till now, how much of India's land had been occupied by the Chinese army.

"Is it a fact that the Chinese have illegally occupied 40-60 sq km of Indian territory?" he asked. "We want to ask the prime minister what the government is doing to remove the Chinese army from the Pangong Tso Lake in Galwan Valley, where China is sitting with its soldiers and tents," he asked.

He accused the Centre of trying to push the issue in cold storage Hitting back at Ravi Shankar Prasad for his attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tewari said the Union law minister made a "very unfair and completely irresponsible" political attack. According to Tewari, it is unfortunate that rather than answering questions, the government was using "abrasive language" against the opposition party.

He said the government should direct India's national angst against those who have encroached upon Indian territory, rather than the Opposition. "We want to tell them that patriotism and nationalism is not the exclusive monopoly of the NDA-BJP and much less the law minister," Tewari said. "Asking hard questions to the government is not unpatriotic, not replying to them is unpatriotic." Tewari added that the Congress was posing questions as a responsible opposition party.

He underlined that when there were questions of security, unity, integrity, sovereignty, people hoped that the prime minister, defence minister, defence secretary or any other officer would come and tell the country about the situation, adding that there had been no such initiative. The names of Pangong Tso Lake, Galwan Valley, Naku La were never heard of by Indians, he said, but today "even children know about it because these are all the places where Chinese soldiers have encroached" on Indian land.

The situation in the area deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). PTI SKC HMB

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Lankan activists barred from holding protest outside Chinese embassy over COVID-19

A group of activists in Sri Lanka were barred from holding a demonstration outside the Chinese embassy here to protest Chinas inaction to prevent the global spread of the coronavirus. The National Movement for Protection of Consumer Rights ...

Power line fails due to dust storm, some south Delhi localities face disruptions

A power transmission line near Sarai Kale Khan developed fault due to the dust storm in the city affecting electricity supply in some localities of south Delhi on Wednesday evening, officials said. The electricity supply was disrupted for v...

Brazil's BRF closes Rio Verde meat plant as it tests workforce for coronavirus

Food processor BRF SA has closed its largest plant in Brazil since last Friday as it tests some 8,600 workers there for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. BRF did not provide a timeline for the reopening of...

Facebook video removed for anti-Hindu slur in South Africa

A Facebook video showing a young Indian-origin South African allegedly criticizing Hinduism has been removed after the Hindu community members lodged an official complaint. In the video, Simeon Bradley Chetty, a self-proclaimed Christian ev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020