Cyclone 'Nisarga' aftermath: Fadnavis meets CM
The cyclone, which had made landfall near Shrivardhan in Raigad district on June 3, caused massive destruction in parts of Raigad and Ratnagiri. "Loan of fishermen should be waived since they have been bearing the brunt of coronavirus as well as the cyclone," the leader of opposition said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 20:00 IST
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and apprised him about the ground situation in the aftermath of cyclone 'Nisarga'. Fadnavis, who recently toured the affected Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, told reporters that no relief is reached to the people.
"Electricity supply is not yet restored (in villages) and drinking water is also not available for the affected people," the former chief minister said. He demanded assistance from the state government towards repairing fishing boats.
"Loan of fishermen should be waived since they have been bearing the brunt of coronavirus as well as the cyclone," the leader of opposition said. The cyclone, which had made landfall near Shrivardhan in Raigad district on June 3, caused massive destruction in parts of Raigad and Ratnagiri.
