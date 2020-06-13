Man held for illegal cylinder refilling racket in Nagpur

A 52-year-old man was arrested inNagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly running an LPG cylinderrefilling racket which involved buying cylinders from themarket, filling them with less amounts of gas and then sellingit at prices lower than market rates, police said on Saturday

Kamleshwar-resident Israil Karim Shaikh was arrestedand six domestic and two commercial LPG cylinders were seizedfrom him during a raid on Friday, an official said

"Sheikh was charging Rs 800 while the market rate wasRs 1,100. We charged him under IPC and Essential CommoditiesAct," the Kamleshwar police station official said.