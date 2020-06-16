Left Menu
Murder convict's presence at wedding of Kerala CM's daughter kicks up controversy

Hashim, a close relative of Riyas, was among the family members of the groom who were present at the ceremony. "The Chief Minister should answer whether a convict, who is on parole, attended the wedding function at the CM's official residence," Warrier said.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:05 IST
A controversy has erupted in Kerala over participation of a man, convicted of killing an RSS worker more than two decades ago, in the wedding of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter as the BJP demanded a clarification from the Marxist veteran. Vijayan, who is also holding the Home portfolio, should clarifyif the convict, on parole, had attended the marriage solemnised at his official residence here, state BJP spokesperson Sandeep Warrier said in a facebook post.

He posted a picture clicked at the wedding in which Muhammed Hashim, out on parole while serving a seven year imprisonment, is seen standing next to the newly wedded couple. Veena got married to CPI(M) youth leader and DYFI national president P A Mohammed Riyas here on Monday morning in accordance with COVID-19 protocol.

The marriage was held at Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister, with less than 50 people, comprising close relatives and friends, participating. Hashim, a close relative of Riyas, was among the family members of the groom who were present at the ceremony.

"The Chief Minister should answer whether a convict, who is on parole, attended the wedding function at the CM's official residence," Warrier said. Though the Kerala High Court had acquitted Hashim, the Supreme Court had in 2017 convicted Hashim and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment in the case related to the murder of RSS activist Ottapilavu Suresh Babu 24 years ago.

Meanwhile, social activist Swami Agnivesh congratulated Veena and Riyas Mohammad on their wedding and hailed their decision to break man-made religious and caste barriers. Promoting inter-religious and inter-caste marriages must be a priority today, he said in a statement.

"This is the most effective means we have to create a casteless society, as is mandated by the Constitution. It is also an effective vaccine against poisoning people with communal hatred", he said.

