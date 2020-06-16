Left Menu
Fight against COVID-19 fine example of cooperative federalism: PM

In his opening remarks at a meeting with chief ministers and Lt Governors of 21 states and union territories, he said the economy is showing signs of improvement and encouraging us to move ahead. He said as the economy opens up, people should not down their guard to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:39 IST
Fight against COVID-19 fine example of cooperative federalism: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the fight against COVID-19 is a fine example of cooperative federalism in which the Centre and the states are working together to contain the spread of the deadly virus. In his opening remarks at a meeting with chief ministers and Lt Governors of 21 states and union territories, he said the economy is showing signs of improvement and encouraging us to move ahead.

He said as the economy opens up, people should not down their guard to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus. It is unimaginable to move out without a mask, Modi said urging people to follow social distancing norms.

He also said any death due to the virus is tragic.

