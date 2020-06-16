Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP Kisan Morcha leader missing since three days found dead

He was allegedly killed over a land dispute and two persons have been arrested in this connection, they said. The body of Shivcharan Kashi, which was cut into two parts, was recovered on Tuesday morning from Redpahri forest near his village Paasal, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kukreja said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:48 IST
BJP Kisan Morcha leader missing since three days found dead

The mutilated body of a 60- year-old local leader of the BJP farmers' wing, who was missing since last three days, was found at a forest in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Tuesday, police said. He was allegedly killed over a land dispute and two persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.

The body of Shivcharan Kashi, which was cut into two parts, was recovered on Tuesday morning from Redpahri forest near his village Paasal, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kukreja said. Kashi, who was mandal president of the BJP Kisan Morcha (Biharpur), was missing since Saturday night from his village, located around 400 km from the state capital Raipur.

After he went missing, his family members suspected he was killed, and claimed they heard a gun shot in the village that night, the official said. They had also alleged that a person from the village might have killed Kashi over a land-related dispute, he said.

While searching for Kashi, the police found his scarf and some blood stains at a place in the village, he said. "Based on suspicion, villagers Ramkumar Sahu (52) and his son Rohit Sahu (28) were questioned and they confessed to have killed Kashi over a land dispute," the official said.

The body was subsequently recovered from the nearby forest and sent for postmortem, he said. Prima facie, no bullet wound was found on the body and it seems the accused attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon, the official said.

The two accused were arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), Kukreja said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI COR TKP GK GK

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Texas to execute man convicted of killing elderly woman during robbery

A Texas man who was convicted of stabbing to death an elderly mobile-home park owner during a robbery with two accomplices two decades ago is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Tuesday.Ruben Gutierrez is set to die at 6 p.m. 23...

Violators of COVID-19 norms to be sent to jail in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Epidemic Diseases Amendment Ordinance, 2020 came into force on Tuesday, providing for a jail term or a fine or both for the violation of COVID-19 curbs. The amendment ordinance, to which Governor Baby Rani Maurya gave her as...

Sanofi's Hudson: "Our heart beats in France"

Sanofis Chief Executive Paul Hudson on Tuesday sought to set aside tensions with the French government and said the drugmaker was committed to helping France build up its healthcare independence.Sanofis heartbeats in France, Hudson said in ...

US casinos push for cashless gambling payments, citing virus

The American casino industry wants gambling regulators to make it easier to adopt cashless payment transactions on the casino floor, citing a desire to help customers avoid handling money during the coronavirus outbreak. In a report release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020