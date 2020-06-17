Left Menu
Anti-China protests across Gorakhpur-Basti zone, Xi's effigy burnt

BJP's media in-charge of Gorakhpur, Brijesh Ram Tripathi, said "the blood of martyrs will not go waste" as he appealed people to boycott Chinese products. National Students' Union of India (NSUI) state president Sumit Kumar in Gorakhpur and Youth Congress president Abhijeet Pathak appealed to the government to give a befitting reply to China and teach them a lesson.

Protests were held on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur-Basti zone against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, as agitators called for a boycott of Chinese products and burnt effigies of President Xi Jinping at several places. In Gorakhpur, district BJP members and workers of the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), a youth group floated by Yogi Adityanath, burnt an effigy of Xi. The NSUI and Youth Congress activists set afire to the Chinese flag and Xi's effigy at DDU Gorakhpur University gate.

Maharajganj's HVY president Narsingh Pandey said, "China's heinous attack over the Indian Army is highly condemnable and we appeal to the Centre for a surgical strike against China." In Basti, HYV members and Samajwadi Party members burnt Xi's effigy at separate places. The HYV in-charge of Basti, Ajay aka Ajju, said, "I demand from the President, prime minister and the home minister to restrict the sale of Chinese products in India. This is the time to bring them on their knees. Nepal is also trying to go against us and we should resolve the issue as soon as possible." "This is the time to teach lessons to China and Pakistan," he added.

In Basti, Samajwadi Party leader Siddharth Singh led the protest against China and the agitators burnt Chinese products and Chinese President's effigy. People in Deoria, Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar and Sant Kabir Nagar people also burnt effigies of Xi and paid tributes to fallen Indian soldiers.

