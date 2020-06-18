Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will make efforts to bring back workers who returned to native states: Hry Dy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the state government will make efforts to bring back the migrant workers who had returned to their native states during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 00:54 IST
Will make efforts to bring back workers who returned to native states: Hry Dy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the state government will make efforts to bring back the migrant workers who had returned to their native states during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The government will soon launch a web portal for registration of these workers willing to return to Haryana, Chautala told reporters here after he and CM Manohar Lal Khattar attended the chief ministers' virtual conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 situation of the country.

"The migrant workers were primarily engaged in industrial and agriculture sectors. The government will make efforts to bring back those who returned to their native states. The migrant labourers have also expressed their desire to return to Haryana and get back to work," he said. This was the second day of PM Modi's sixth round of consultations with chief ministers on fighting the pandemic.

Chautala said that Bihar has informed the meeting that those who returned to the state during the lockdown now want to get back to work in Haryana and Punjab. About the COVID-19 situation in Haryana, the deputy chief minister said cases had mainly increased in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat districts.

If the need is felt, the state government can think of creating isolation centres in indoor stadiums like some other states have done, he said, adding that Haryana was fully prepared to deal with the situation and the health department was making all efforts. Haryana has close to 9,000 coronavirus cases, over 40 per cent of which are from Gurgaon alone. The state has a total 130 fatalities.

PM Modi told the chief ministers to think about 'Unlock 2.0' and also ways to minimise the spread infection. Modi noted that the spread of COVID-19 is more in a few big cities and states, and urged the chief ministers to make full use of their existing testing capacity and also work to augment health infrastructure. He also said that there was a need to "fight" the rumours that the lockdown could be reimposed.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Oxford college says it wants to remove statue of colonialist Rhodes

An Oxford University college said on Wednesday it wanted to remove from its facade a statue of 19th century colonialist Cecil Rhodes that has been a target of anti-racism protests, though the decision would be made independently. Oriel Coll...

India elected non-permanent member of UN Security Council

India was elected as non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term on Wednesday, winning 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly. Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council...

Trump signs bill calling for sanctions over China treatment of Uighur Muslims

U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday calling for sanctions against those responsible for repression of Uighur Muslims in Chinas Xinjiang province, the White House said in a statement.The bill, which passed the U.S. Co...

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council: Indian Amb Tirumurti

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council and it will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, Indias Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020