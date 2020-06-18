Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopian dam talks stall with proposal for mediation by PMs

Ethiopia's Water, Irrigation and Energy Ministry said the meeting concluded with an agreement to continue negotiations after Sudan's delegation consulted with its prime minister. "The most prominent technical issues are resolved through the negotiation.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:36 IST
Ethiopian dam talks stall with proposal for mediation by PMs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Talks over a giant hydropower dam being built on the Blue Nile that has put Egypt and Ethiopia at loggerheads have been halted weeks before its expected start-up, with a proposal for prime ministers to try to broker a breakthrough. Daily negotiations involving water ministers and technical teams started on June 9 in an effort to strike a deal on the operation of the dam before July, when Ethiopia has said it will start filling the dam's reservoir.

The dam, which is mostly finished, is located on the Blue Nile in Ethiopia, just across the border with Sudan. Egypt, which is almost entirely dependent on the Nile for its freshwater supplies, sees it as a potentially existential threat. It is anxious to secure a legally binding deal that would guarantee minimum flows and a mechanism for resolving disputes before the dam starts operating.

The talks, in which the United States, the European Union, and South Africa have acted as observers, following a previous round of negotiations in Washington, which ended without agreement in February. Sudanese Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Yasser Abbas said late on Wednesday that Sudan's delegation had requested the issue be referred to the prime ministers of the three countries to reach a political consensus and restart talks, according to statements carried by state news agency SUNA.

Egypt said Ethiopia had rejected the proposal and the talks had "not made significant progress". Ethiopia's Water, Irrigation and Energy Ministry said the meeting concluded with an agreement to continue negotiations after Sudan's delegation consulted with its prime minister.

"The most prominent technical issues are resolved through the negotiation. However, the full completion of the negotiation will require resolution of legal issues," the statement said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

German prosecutors accuse Russia of ordering murder of former Chechen rebel in Berlin

German federal prosecutors accused Russia on Thursday of ordering the killing of a former Chechen rebel in Berlin last summer and indicted a Russian man for the murder, which has severely strained diplomatic ties.German investigators have g...

AP CM announces Rs 5 lakh solatium to kin of collision victims

Amaravati, June 18 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs five lakh each to the kin of those killed in the ghastly road accident at Vedadri in Krishna district. Twelve people...

Indian Inc earnings fall 22 pc in March quarter: Icra

Earnings of India Inc fell by nearly a fourth in January-March as compared to the year-ago period due to legacy problems, Icra said on Thursday, warning of deeper impact in the June quarter due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. Absolute earning...

Yogi orders increasing beds in COVID-19 hospitals from nearly 1 L to 1.50 L by June end

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to increase the bed strength in COVID-19 hospitals from nearly one lakh at present to 1.50 lakh by the end of June. He also asked them to increase the testing capac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020