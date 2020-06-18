Tharoor posts Modi's old tweets to attack govt over handling of standoff with China

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday posted old tweets of Narendra Modi, when he was the Gujarat chief minister, to attack the BJP-led government over its handling of the current Sino-India standoff in eastern Ladakh. Without posting any comments, Tharoor retweeted a series of three tweets -- one posted by Modi on February 8, 2014, and two by the Twitter handle of his website and mobile application dated May 13, 2013, and August 15, 2013.

"A noble nation like ours is being troubled by our neighbors while the Centre stands helplessly. We need a strong government to change this," Modi had tweeted in February 2014 when he was the Gujarat chief minister. A tweet by the handle of Modi's website on August 15, 2013, quoted him as saying, "Security of the nation is under threat. What did China do? They enter our borders and we silently watch." The third tweet re-tweeted by Tharoor quoted Modi as saying, "China withdraws its forces but I wonder why Indian forces are withdrawing from Indian territory? Why did we retreat?" The re-tweets by Tharoor came in the backdrop of the Congress attacking the government over its handling of the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, raising questions over its claims of strong leadership.

Tensions are running high between China and India after a clash between the troops of the two countries in the Galwan Valley which left 20 Indian soldiers dead. The casualties on the Chinese side are not yet known. However, government sources, citing an American intelligence report, claimed the total number of soldiers killed and seriously wounded could be 35.