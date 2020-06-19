5 thrashed over land dispute in MP's Dhar district

Five persons were allegedly beaten up on Thursday by villagers over a land dispute in Manpura village in Dasai area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

"Five people who had come from Rajgarh district were thrashed and tied to a tree following a scuffle over a land dispute in Dhar district yesterday. The victims were sent to a hospital," Sub Inspector Akash Singh said.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of IPC. (ANI)