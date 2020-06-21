Left Menu
Development News Edition

China overplayed its cards, says Gurumurthy

Noting that China's debt to GDP ratio is 250 per cent, Gurumurthy said, "With this kind of unsustainable debt level and overdependence on the global market, they should not behave in this manner in politics."         He also said that China is facing a huge identity crisis. "Chinese were basically empire builders and empire building has no place in the modern world," Gurumurthy opined..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 00:22 IST
China overplayed its cards, says Gurumurthy
Gurumurthy further said China's debt to GDP ratio is 250 per cent and with this kind of unsustainable debt level and overdependence on the global market, they should not behave in this manner in politics. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing border row between New Delhi and Beijing, RSS ideologue Swaminathan Gurumurthy said on Saturday that China has overplayed its cards, unmindful of its highly indebted financial position. Gurumurthy further said China's debt to GDP ratio is 250 per cent and with this kind of unsustainable debt level and overdependence on the global market, they should not behave in this manner in politics.

"China has overplayed its card...it does not know how to play its card (in ways that are) acceptable to others," he said while addressing the 10th Annual Prof P N Srivastava Memorial Lecture on 'Covid-19: World & India' organised by JNU. Gurumurthy's comments assume significance as they come days after India lost 20 of its army personnel, including a colonel, in the violent face-off on the night of June 15-16 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the biggest confrontation between the militaries of India and China after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while the death toll on the Chinese side was over 300.

"China is opening on too many fronts. Its financial condition, despite having huge production infrastructure, is not very good because its debt level is very high," he pointed out. Noting that China's debt to GDP ratio is 250 per cent, Gurumurthy said, "With this kind of unsustainable debt level and overdependence on the global market, they should not behave in this manner in politics." He also said that China is facing a huge identity crisis.

"Chinese were basically empire builders and empire-building has no place in the modern world," Gurumurthy opined.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast ex-president Bedie says he will run in 2020 election

Ivory Coasts octogenarian former President Henri Konan Bedie will run for office again in presidential elections in October, he said in a statement on Saturday. Bedies candidacy is the latest twist in a turbulent build-up to a vote that is ...

China overplayed its cards, says Gurumurthy

Amid the ongoing border row between New Delhi and Beijing, RSS ideologue Swaminathan Gurumurthy said on Saturday that China has overplayed its cards, unmindful of its highly indebted financial position. Gurumurthy further said Chinas debt t...

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trumps campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus. The campaigns communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that quar...

Yoga and health complement each other: CM Adiyanath

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the ancient practice and health complement each other. Immunity increases by practising yoga. If the immunity system of a person is stro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020