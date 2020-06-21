International Yoga Day 2020: Ramdev performs Yogasanas at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar

Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday performed Yogasanas at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Along with Ramdev, people who participated in the event took out their yoga mats and practised yoga for a healthy lifestyle and holistic life while following social distancing norms to combat COVID-19.

The 6th yoga-day International Yoga Day is being observed with the theme -- 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'. Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet and goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent.

Chief Ministers of various states and several Union Ministers too performed Yoga at their residence, along with their family keeping up with the theme of the current year. The yoga-day International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)