Mumbai BJP leader protests against Chinese products, booked
A BJP functionary and several of his supporters were booked by Bangur Nagar police in Mumbai for protesting against Chinese products amid the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday. However, no arrests have been made so far," the Bangur Nagar police station official said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 19:51 IST
A BJP functionary and several of his supporters were booked by Bangur Nagar police in Mumbai for protesting against Chinese products amid the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday. BJP Yuva Morcha Mumbai unit chief Tejinder Singh Tiwana and party workers were protesting in front of shops displaying Chinese products in Evershine Nagar locality in Malad, asking them not sell these items, he said.
They also removed some items from the shops and destroyed them as part of the protest, the official added. "We have taken a suo motu case under sections 188 (disobeying the order of public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) among others of the IPC. However, no arrests have been made so far," the Bangur Nagar police station official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangur Nagar
- BJP Yuva Morcha Mumbai
- BJP
- Chinese
- Evershine Nagar
- Malad
ALSO READ
Senior BJP leader and Piyush Goyal's mother dies in Mumbai
Bajwa hits out at SAD-BJP alliance
Haryana: BJP leader Sonali Phogat, market committee official booked
This rally is aimed at connecting people with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, BJP to have 75 such meetings: Amit Shah in his online address.
TMC, BJP gear up for 2021 polls in Bengal with virtual campaigns, rallies