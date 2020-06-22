The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday warned Assam and Bihar of "severe flood" situation. "June 22, 2020: Flood Update: Severe Flood Situation in Assam and Bihar," NDMA tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC) issued a list of several rivers across the state whose water level is rising. In Assam, Disang river at Nagalamoraghat in Sibsagar district, river Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh on Golaghat district and river Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, falls under the high-risk regions.

River Jia Bharali at NT crossing Jia-Bharali in Sonitpur district, and river Disang at Nagalamoraghat in Sibsagar district also falls under the threat of possible floods. In Bihar, river Gandak at Dumaria Ghat in Gopalganj district continues to flow in the severe situation at 9 am on Monday along with river Bagmati at Runnisaidpur in Sitamarhi district. (ANI)