Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday thanked Trustee and Mahant of the Shree Jagannathji Temple for arranging Rath Yatra inside the temple premises after the government failed to get permission from High Court to hold it amid COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 23-06-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 08:52 IST
Gujarat CM participates in 'Rath Yatra' at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday thanked Trustee and Mahant of the Shree Jagannathji Temple for arranging Rath Yatra inside the temple premises after the government failed to get permission from High Court to hold it amid COVID-19 outbreak. "Hearing continued at the High Court till late last night but we could not get permission for Rath Yatra due to COVID-19. I thank the Trustee and Mahant of the temple for understanding the situation and arranging Rath Yatra inside the temple premises," said Vijay Rupani, Gujarat Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister had on Monday said that Gujarat government had filed a petition in Gujarat High Court seeking permission to hold the yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad after the Supreme Court allowed Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri. On Monday, the Supreme Court had modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19.

The apex court had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year. (ANI)

