Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamiat hails Saudi govt's decision to hold Haj with 'limited people'

In a statement, Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said it is commendable that the Saudi government has not suspended Haj and will allow a limited number of people living there to perform the pilgrimage. As the coronavirus outbreak has become a pandemic, the rules of physical distancing have limited many things, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:54 IST
Jamiat hails Saudi govt's decision to hold Haj with 'limited people'

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday hailed Saudi Arabia's decision to go ahead with Haj 2020 with a limited number of people, saying it has come as a relief for Muslims who were fearing that it will be altogether suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said it is commendable that the Saudi government has not suspended Haj and will allow a limited number of people living there to perform the pilgrimage.

As the coronavirus outbreak has become a pandemic, the rules of physical distancing have limited many things, he said. Madani said after health experts advised people not to gather in one place, the Saudi government had to take this decision, which has removed the fears in the hearts of the people regarding Haj being suspended. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had said on Tuesday that the government has decided that Muslims from India will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020 after the kingdom conveyed that pilgrims should not be sent this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia on Monday said it has barred international visitors from making the Islamic pilgrimage, in a bid to control the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Haj and Umrah said that due to coronavirus pandemic and the risks of it spreading in crowded spaces and large gatherings, it has been decided that Haj for this year will be held whereby a "very limited number" of pilgrims from various nationalities who already reside in Saudi Arabia, would be able to perform it.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks move lower on Wall Street as coronavirus cases surge

Stocks moved broadly lower on Wall Street in early trading Wednesday as investors turned cautious after new coronavirus cases in the US climbed to the highest level in two months. The SP 500 was down 1.3 per cent, giving back all of its gai...

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

The New York City Marathon scheduled for Nov. 1 has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the worlds largest marathon Wednesday after coordinating with the mayors office and d...

Prosecutor: Trump ally Roger Stone was 'treated differently'

A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress on Wednesday that Roger Stone, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was given special treatment ahead of his sentencing because of his relationship with the president. Aaron Zelinsky, a c...

With 572 new cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 count reaches 29,001. Death toll rises by 25 to 1,736: state Health official.

With 572 new cases, Gujarats COVID-19 count reaches 29,001. Death toll rises by 25 to 1,736 state Health official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020