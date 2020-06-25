Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rising fuel prices will have cascading effect: B S Hooda

“The rising petrol and diesel prices are bound to have a cascading effect and will lead to increase in prices of other essentials,” said Hooda, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly. “Fuel prices have a direct correlation with inflation.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:03 IST
Rising fuel prices will have cascading effect: B S Hooda
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupendra Singh Hooda (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday flayed the Centre over the rising fuel prices, saying it is bound to have a cascading effect and burden common people. He said the diesel and petrol prices have been going up daily for over two weeks now and the situation has come to a point where diesel and petrol prices are almost at par now.

He said the burden of the fuel price hike has fallen on common people and farmers, whose lives have already been adversely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hooda further said the farmers have been hit the hardest as they are dependent on diesel for irrigation and transport. "The rising petrol and diesel prices are bound to have a cascading effect and will lead to an increase in prices of other essentials," said Hooda, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

"Fuel prices have a direct correlation with inflation. As fuel prices rise, the transport fares and production costs also rise and this starts an inflationary cycle in the economy," he added. He said fuel prices in Haryana used to be the cheapest during the Congress rule as taxes were kept at the lowest possible levels. "People from other states also liked to get petrol and diesel from Haryana during our time. This was because we kept VAT on petroleum products at 9 percent, which has been doubled in the BJP rule. "In Haryana too, the prices of both petrol and diesel are touching Rs 80 per liter. In just 19 days, the price of petrol has increased by Rs 8.66 and diesel by Rs 10.62. Earlier, on May 5, the central government increased excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 and on diesel by Rs 13 per liter," he added in a statement. The former chief minister demanded that the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG should be brought down to the level of August 2004. "I say this because the price of crude oil is still close to USD 40 per barrel like it was in August 2004. In August 2004, petrol cost Rs 36.81 per liter, diesel Rs 24.16 a liter and LPG cost Rs 261.60 per cylinder. But today petrol and diesel are being sold for around Rs 80 a liter and the gas cylinder for around Rs 600," he remarked. He said even when the price of crude oil was USD 107 per barrel during Congress-led UPA's time in May 2014, the petrol sold at Rs 71 a liter and diesel at Rs 55 per liter.

"But the price of crude oil today has come down by more than half. Despite this, the petrol and diesel prices are continuously increasing," he said, strongly opposing the "arbitrary rates of petroleum products" and demanded a cut in both VAT charged by the state government and the Excise charged by the Centre. Taking on the government for a steep hike in taxes, the former chief minister said the ruling dispensation is focused on pulling out the last penny from the pockets of the people. "In times of pandemic and recession, the government is trying to kill people with inflation instead of giving them relief," he remarked.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's COVID-19 outbreak could impoverish 5 million people, World Bank says

Nigerias coronavirus outbreak may push 5 million people into poverty as it triggers the worst recession in the African powerhouse since the 1980s, the World Bank said on Thursday. The twin shock of the pandemic and a global oil price crash ...

Oil tanker quarantined in Antwerp after COVID-19 outbreak

The Belgian port of Antwerp has quarantined a Maltese-flagged oil tanker until at least July 4 after more than half of its crew tested positive for COVID-19, the port authority said on Thursday. The Minerva Oceania was being held at the por...

Kazakh capital reports surge in pneumonia cases

Pneumonia cases in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, have surged amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, its healthcare chief said on Thursday as the country widened renewed lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease.Pneumonia can be caused by ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 503 p.m. Delhi CM launches video-call facility for COVID-19 patients at LNJP hospital.451 p.m. Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients also co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020