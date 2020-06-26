Gorakhpur: FIR lodged against BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan for robbery

An FIR has been lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kamlesh Paswan for alleged robbery at Panacea Hospital in Gorakhpur district. On Monday, a dispute broke out between the two groups over the possession of the hospital. The problem escalated after Kamlesh Paswan was named as the director of the medical centre.

However, Paswan denied any wrongdoings and said the police must first check the videos of the incidents thoroughly. He further alleged that the Opposition is trying to tarnish his image in the political arena. "I have not looted anything while I was in the hospital. Why will I do that? No MP will ever do that. The SSP must first check the footages that they have received of the incidents. It's a conspiracy by the opposition to tarnish my image in the political circle," he said while speaking to ANI.

" If the charges put on me are proved wrong then the complainants must be booked under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code," he added. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)