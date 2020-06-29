People who registered for Haj 2020 should be given priority for pilgrimage next year: Bihar Haj Committee

The Bihar Haj Committee has requested the Centre to give preference in 2021 to those people who had registered for Haj 2020 but could not go due to the restrictions on the pilgrimage this year. "We have requested the Central govt that people who had registered for Haj 2020 should be given priority when registration for Haj 2021 starts. Also, higher preference should be given to devotees who are above the age of 70 years," Rashid Hussain, Executive Officer, Bihar Haj Committee told ANI here.

He further said that out of the 4,859 applications received by the Haj Committee this year, 169 applicants were above 70 years of age. "The stoppage on Hajj has left many dejected, but we have faith that the majority of the applicants this time will be sent in the coming years," he added.

Earlier this month, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi informed that India has honoured the decision of Saudi Arabia Government to ban international pilgrims to perform Haj. Muslims from India will not go to Saudi Arabia to perform Haj due to COVID-19 impact, he said.

Naqvi informed that he had a telephonic conversation with Mohammad Saleh Bin Taher Benten, Saudi Minister for Haj and Umrah who suggested not to send pilgrims from India to the pilgrimage this year due to coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)