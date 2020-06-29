Left Menu
Development News Edition

People who registered for Haj 2020 should be given priority for pilgrimage next year: Bihar Haj Committee

The Bihar Haj Committee has requested the Centre to give preference in 2021 to those people who had registered for Haj 2020 but could not go due to the restrictions on the pilgrimage this year.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 29-06-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:55 IST
People who registered for Haj 2020 should be given priority for pilgrimage next year: Bihar Haj Committee
Rashid Hussain, Executive Officer, Bihar Haj Committee speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Bihar Haj Committee has requested the Centre to give preference in 2021 to those people who had registered for Haj 2020 but could not go due to the restrictions on the pilgrimage this year. "We have requested the Central govt that people who had registered for Haj 2020 should be given priority when registration for Haj 2021 starts. Also, higher preference should be given to devotees who are above the age of 70 years," Rashid Hussain, Executive Officer, Bihar Haj Committee told ANI here.

He further said that out of the 4,859 applications received by the Haj Committee this year, 169 applicants were above 70 years of age. "The stoppage on Hajj has left many dejected, but we have faith that the majority of the applicants this time will be sent in the coming years," he added.

Earlier this month, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi informed that India has honoured the decision of Saudi Arabia Government to ban international pilgrims to perform Haj. Muslims from India will not go to Saudi Arabia to perform Haj due to COVID-19 impact, he said.

Naqvi informed that he had a telephonic conversation with Mohammad Saleh Bin Taher Benten, Saudi Minister for Haj and Umrah who suggested not to send pilgrims from India to the pilgrimage this year due to coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

NYC mayor seeks USD 1 billion police cut amid City Hall protest

The police budget in New York City would be slashed by USD 1 billion under a proposal announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio. With a defund the police sit-in protest continuing outside City Hall, de Blasio said the New York Police Departm...

Popular 'jatra' actor Tridib Ghosh dies at 68

A popular actor of Bengali folk theatre jatra, Tridib Ghosh, died of cardiac arrest at his residence here on Monday, his family said. He was 68. Ghosh is survived by his four brothers and three sisters. Having started his career in 19...

Kosovo president rejects war crimes accusations, will not quit for now

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Monday rejected an indictment for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and said he would not resign unless a judge confirmed that he would be put on trial. Last week, a special prosecutors office dealing ...

Terrorists attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi; 8 killed, hostage situation foiled

Four heavily armed militants, believed to be from a banned Baloch terror group, on Monday made a brazen attempt to take over the Pakistan Stock Exchange building here, killing three security guards and a police officer before being shot dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020